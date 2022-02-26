2022 NEC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The field has been set for the Northeast Conference Tournament beginning on Monday with games being played at the campus of the highest seeds.

2022 NEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Monday, February 28

Game 1: No. 9 Central Connecticut vs. No. 8 Fairleigh Dickinson, Time TBD

Thursday, March 3

Game 2: No. 5 St. Francis Brooklyn vs. No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s, Time TBD

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Bryant, Time TBD

Game 4: No. 7 St. Francis (PA) vs. No. 2 Wagner, Time TBD

Game 5: No. 6 Sacred Heart vs. No. 3 LIU, Time TBD

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

Bryant is the No. 1 seed of the tournament and will be a tough out to cut down the nets. They earned the top seed by defeating No. 2 Wagner in the de-facto regular season title game on Saturday. The Bulldogs have been led by senior Peter Kiss, who is the nation’s leading scorer averaging just over 25 points a game.

Wagner was seemingly a lock for the No. 1 seed before an upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson last Thursday allowed Bryant to sneak back into the conversation for the regular season title. The Seahawks are the highest ranked NEC team in NET rankings at 125.