2022 NEC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The field has been set for the Northeast Conference Tournament beginning on Monday with games being played at the campus of the highest seeds.
2022 NEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
Monday, February 28
Game 1: No. 9 Central Connecticut 67-66 over No. 8 Fairleigh Dickinson
Wednesday, March 2
Game 2: No. 5 St. Francis Brooklyn 48, No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s 78
Game 3: No. 9 Central Connecticut 59, No. 1 Bryant 73
Game 4: No. 7 St. Francis (PA) 53, No. 2 Wagner 82
Game 5: No. 6 Sacred Heart 75, No. 3 LIU 82
Saturday, March 5
Game 7: No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 1 Bryant, 6:00 p.m., NEC Front Row
Game 8: No. 3 LIU vs. No. 2 Wagner, 8:00 p.m., NEC Front Row
Tuesday, March 8 Final
Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.
Who are the favorites?
Bryant is the No. 1 seed of the tournament and will be a tough out to cut down the nets. They earned the top seed by defeating No. 2 Wagner in the de-facto regular season title game on Saturday. The Bulldogs have been led by senior Peter Kiss, who is the nation’s leading scorer averaging just over 25 points a game.
Wagner was seemingly a lock for the No. 1 seed before an upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson last Thursday allowed Bryant to sneak back into the conversation for the regular season title. The Seahawks are the highest ranked NEC team in NET rankings at 125.
Odds to win 2022 NEC Tournament
Bryant +115
Wagner +125
LIU +700
Mount Saint Marys +1500
Sacred Heart +4000
Saint Francis Brooklyn +5000
Saint Francis PA +6000
Central Connecticut State +10000
