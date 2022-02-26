2022 Patriot League Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Colgate Raiders enter the 2022 Patriot League Tournament as the heavy favorites, finishing the regular season a full four games ahead of every other team in the league.

As this tournament will only be on home courts, the Raiders won’t have to leave Hamilton, New York en route to qualifying with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

2022 Patriot League Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1: No. 9 American vs. No. 8 Lafayette, TBA, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Bucknell vs. No. 7 Holy Cross, TBA, ESPN+

Thursday, March 3

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 Colgate, TBA, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Navy, TBA, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 6 Loyola Maryland vs. No. 3 Boston, TBA, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 5 Army vs. No. 4 Lehigh, TBA, ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, TBA, CBSSN

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, TBA, CBSSN

Wednesday, March 9 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, TBA, CBSSN

Who are the favorites?

This is Colgate’s tournament to lose. The Raiders are 45 spots ahead of No. 2 Navy in KenPom, and will be at home in front of what should be a raucous crowd. This would be the third-straight NCAA appearance for the school, who narrowly missed knocking off Arkansas in the first round in 2021 with a 68-65 loss.

Navy is also in the drivers seat to hold serve for the final, and they did beat the ACC’s Virginia to open the season. The Middies are Top 50 in the nation defensively, but can really struggle to score for long stretches.