Cowtown Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

On Sunday, February 27th we will see the return of the Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth, Texas. Due to COVID concerns in 2021, the marathon portion of race weekend was canceled and this year’s event is being monitored for weather concerns. Head to https://cowtownmarathon.org/ for any updates on the weather for this weekend’s races. The Cowtown Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The full marathon is scheduled to get started on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Central Time which is 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to watch

Those interested in watching the event may be able to find a stray stream locally in the Fort Worth area or online, but it seems the main way to watch the race is in person!

Course map

The race will start and end in the cultural district in Fort Worth. Racers will run through the Stockyard area, will traverse through downtown, circle the campus of Texas Christian University (TCU) and Fort Worth’s southside. One thing benefitting participants in this race is that elevation changes are minimal ranging up to only 150 ft.

Check out the full course map here.

Who won the last race?

In 2020, Joseph Darda was running like someone was chasing him as he was able to knock out the entire Cowton marathon in a blazing 2:31:00. He finished about 10 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher Eric Delgado (2:41:24). Cracking the final spot of the podium was Robert Landauer with a time of 2:46:13. For the women, they were led by Maddie Jenkins who was the only female sub-3-hour runner with a final time of 2:53:50 for the win. Coming in second was Luciana Bartholomew (3:01:57) and Abrena Rine finished in third with a time of 3:06:17.