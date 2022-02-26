Las Vegas Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Las Vegas Marathon a.k.a. the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon will take place in the Las Vegas Valley in Nevada. The event will look a little different without a full marathon, but it will still feature a 5k, 10k and a half marathon. The Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, February 27th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time which will be at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This event wasn’t held in 2020 or in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event may have a new look with race organizers trying to avoid any conflicts with T-Mobile Arena or Allegiant Stadium.

Start time

The 5k will take place on Saturday, February 26th at 5:00 p.m. PT. On Sunday, both the 10k and the half-marathon will get started at 4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch

While not being streamed, there is a Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series App that allows you to track participant times, paces and it offers live runner tracking. You can also attend the event in person!

Course map

The Half Marathon will feature a closed Las Vegas strip and the will take place solely on Las Vegas Blvd. It starts behind Planet Hollywood at the corner of East Harmon AAvenue and Audrie Street. It will finish on Las Vegas Blvd. at The Mirage hotel.

Check out the full course map here.

Who won the last race?

The marathon has seen Thomas Puzey win the most recent two that were held in 2019 and 2018. He had times of 2:28:04 in 2019 and then 2:25:53 in 2018. For the half-marathon, Carl Morgan won the race in 2019 with a sub-one-hour time of 53:56. He was followed by Tyler Day (1:03:48) who barely edged out third-place finisher Harvey Edward Nelson (1:03:55).