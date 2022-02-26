Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall predictions, picks for super lightweight title fight

On Saturday, February 26th we will see a boxing PPV come to you live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The undercard is expected to start at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on the length of the 11 fights preceding the main event. The PPV is headlined by a super lightweight title fight between the champion of many belts Josh Taylor who is taking on Jack Catterall.

Who will win?

Taylor may not have fully healthy legs under him after he totes his five title belts to the ring. Even taking that into consideration I still think that Taylor is the heavy favorite for a reason. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor is a -1600 favorite with Catterall being the underdog at +850. Catterall has the better professional fighting record, but Taylor has made more of an impact and he is holding those five title belts for a reason. Taylor for the win!

Winning Method?

I think we are in for a fun main event, and we are going to see a lot of it as I think this one goes the distance. Taylor has 18 wins with 13 of those matches decided by knockout. Even though he is the heavy underdog, Catterall is still undefeated himself with a 26-0 record. As I said above, I expect Taylor to retain his belts, but I don’t foresee him dropping Catterall. Both of these fighters are durable and calculating and short of Taylor getting in the perfect chin shot, I think he comes away with a respectable decision victory.

Total Knockdowns Over/Under 1.5?

I’m taking the under. I think that the main event is going to be a picturesque performance of competitive, technical boxing. I don’t think that we see a ton of haymakers thrown as each fighter is going to pick and choose their spots to strike like two coiled vipers. With the durability each of these fighters has shown in their career, I think they stay upright for a really entertaining main event that goes the distance.

