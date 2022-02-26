Who will the winner of Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight next?

It wasn’t pretty, but Josh Taylor remains the junior welterweight champion. Taylor won a split decision over Jack Catterall in a fight that could have just as easily gone to the challenger. Taylor claimed scorecards of 114-111 and 113-112 while Catterall took a scorecard 113-112.

Taylor was a massive favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook but did not look the part. He did enough late to keep it close and gain the win, but he’ll head back to the drawing board as he prepares for whomever is next.

The champ is now 19-0 and will need to decide on his next step. He could remain at 140 or move up to 147. If he wants to stay at the lighter weight, he will likely focus his attention on Arnold Barboza. Barboza has a professional record of 26-0 with 10 knockouts and Taylor seems content with delivering the first career loss to his opponents. There is also the possibility that George Kambosos Jr. or Teofimo Lopez attempt a move up to the 140 pound division.

If Taylor wants to go up a weight division to regular welterweight, a fight between him and Terence Crawford would set the boxing world ablaze. Crawford is 38-0 in his career with 29 knockouts and not much left to prove on his own. Taylor could also set up a match with another British fighter and face Kell Brook, who is fresh off a sixth round TKO of Amir Khan.