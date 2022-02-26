 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fight odds for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

UFC 272 comes to you live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. We break down odds over on DraftKingsSportsbook.

By TeddyRicketson
Colby Covington punches Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

On Saturday, March 5th the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 272. The early preliminary card consists of five matches and will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows on ESPN and ESPN+ and is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to get started around 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ PPV. The five-bout main card is headlined by a welterweight main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds, Sat Feb 26

Main card

#1 welterweight Colby Covington: -335
#4 Jorge Masvidal: +260

#6 lightweight Rafael Dos Anjos: +225
#11 Rafael Fiziev: -280

#10 featherweight Edson Barboza: +135
#11 Bryce Mitchell: -155

#14 welterweight Kevin Holland: -260
Alex Oliveira: +210

Heavyweight Serghei Spivac: -220
Greg Hardy: +180

Preliminary card

Lightweight Jalin Turner: -125
Jamie Mullarkey: +105

#3 Strawweight Marina Rodriguez: -290
#4 Yan Xiaonan: +230

Light heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu: +125
Kennedy Nzechukwu: -145

Flyweight Marya Moroz: +185
Mariya Agapova: -225

Early preliminary card

Featherweight Brian Kelleher: +500
Umar Nurmagomedov: -720

#13 flyweight Tim Elliott: +225
#15 Tagir Ulanbekov: -280

#9 flyweight Jessica Eye: +400
#13 Manon Fiorot: -550

Lightweight Devonte Smith: -290
Erick Gonzalez: +230

Light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby: -190
Michael Oleksiejczuk: +160

