Fight odds for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

On Saturday, March 5th the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 272. The early preliminary card consists of five matches and will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows on ESPN and ESPN+ and is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to get started around 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ PPV. The five-bout main card is headlined by a welterweight main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Current odds, Sat Feb 26
Main card
#1 welterweight Colby Covington: -335
#4 Jorge Masvidal: +260
#6 lightweight Rafael Dos Anjos: +225
#11 Rafael Fiziev: -280
#10 featherweight Edson Barboza: +135
#11 Bryce Mitchell: -155
#14 welterweight Kevin Holland: -260
Alex Oliveira: +210
Heavyweight Serghei Spivac: -220
Greg Hardy: +180
Preliminary card
Lightweight Jalin Turner: -125
Jamie Mullarkey: +105
#3 Strawweight Marina Rodriguez: -290
#4 Yan Xiaonan: +230
Light heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu: +125
Kennedy Nzechukwu: -145
Flyweight Marya Moroz: +185
Mariya Agapova: -225
Early preliminary card
Featherweight Brian Kelleher: +500
Umar Nurmagomedov: -720
#13 flyweight Tim Elliott: +225
#15 Tagir Ulanbekov: -280
#9 flyweight Jessica Eye: +400
#13 Manon Fiorot: -550
Lightweight Devonte Smith: -290
Erick Gonzalez: +230
Light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby: -190
Michael Oleksiejczuk: +160
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.