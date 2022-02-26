Fight odds for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

On Saturday, March 5th the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 272. The early preliminary card consists of five matches and will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows on ESPN and ESPN+ and is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to get started around 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ PPV. The five-bout main card is headlined by a welterweight main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds, Sat Feb 26

Main card

#1 welterweight Colby Covington: -335

#4 Jorge Masvidal: +260

#6 lightweight Rafael Dos Anjos: +225

#11 Rafael Fiziev: -280

#10 featherweight Edson Barboza: +135

#11 Bryce Mitchell: -155

#14 welterweight Kevin Holland: -260

Alex Oliveira: +210

Heavyweight Serghei Spivac: -220

Greg Hardy: +180

Preliminary card

Lightweight Jalin Turner: -125

Jamie Mullarkey: +105

#3 Strawweight Marina Rodriguez: -290

#4 Yan Xiaonan: +230

Light heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu: +125

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -145

Flyweight Marya Moroz: +185

Mariya Agapova: -225

Early preliminary card

Featherweight Brian Kelleher: +500

Umar Nurmagomedov: -720

#13 flyweight Tim Elliott: +225

#15 Tagir Ulanbekov: -280

#9 flyweight Jessica Eye: +400

#13 Manon Fiorot: -550

Lightweight Devonte Smith: -290

Erick Gonzalez: +230

Light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby: -190

Michael Oleksiejczuk: +160

