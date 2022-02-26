Zach LaVine, Darius Garland, Kristaps Porzingis headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 26

It’s a relatively light seven-game slate in the NBA Saturday, with ABC’s showcase game featuring the Nets and Bucks in a rematch of last year’s East semifinals. The injury report has gotten shorter due to the All-Star break allowing players time to heal, but there are still some notable names dealing with ailments during this last leg of the regular season. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 26

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Fred VanVleet (knee) TBD

OG Anunoby (finger) OUT

VanVleet played in Friday’s game, so there’s a chance he sits on the back-to-back. Anunoby is going to likely need some sort of procedure, so he’s out for this game. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are the fantasy/DFS value plays here.

John Collins (foot) OUT

De’Andre Hunter (illness) probable

Lou Williams (hip) OUT

Collins is out, so Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela will once again be in the mix as filler fantasy/DFS options. Hunter is probable and remains a good value addition to any lineup.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis might as well be shut down for the season, because there hasn’t been a great update on this injury. The Wizards are coming off a brutal double-overtime loss to the Spurs, so it might be best to avoid any player on this team Saturday.

Darius Garland (back) OUT

Caris LeVert (foot) OUT

Rajon Rondo (toe) out, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

The Cavaliers are getting hit with the injury bug. Brandon Goodwin and Cedi Osman are likely to take over point guard duties for now, with Isaac Okoro being the lead two-guard while LeVert rests up.

Josh Primo (wrist) questionable

Romeo Langford (groin) questionable

These two didn’t play in San Antonio’s double-overtime win Friday, and there could be a lot more names joining them on this report for rest purposes. We’ll see how this rotation looks but it might be smart to avoid players from the Spurs in fantasy/DFS contests.

Tyler Herro (knee) TBD

Herro played 31 minutes off the bench in Friday’s win over the Knicks. We’ll see if he gets the second night of a back-to-back off.

Zach LaVine (knee) TBD

LaVine has said he’ll manage the knee pain throughout the rest of the season but this injury has flared up randomly. We’ll see if he’s officially good to go during the day.

Kevin Durant (knee) OUT

Goran Dragic (conditioning) probable

Durant is out, but the fact that there’s a status update means he’s somewhat close to coming back. Dragic, a buyout addition, is likely to make his debut and should come off the bench. The Nets will still rely on Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills and Seth Curry to be the team’s primary scorers until Durant returns.

George Hill (neck) questionable

Grayson Allen (hip) available

Hill is listed as questionable, while Allen is available. The latter could be a decent value play in fantasy/DFS lineups, but Jordan Nwora has more upside and would be a better add.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.