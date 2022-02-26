Tyson Walker game-winner lifts Michigan State over No. 4 Purdue in a 68-65 thriller on Saturday

The madness is starting.

The Michigan State Spartans ended a three-game losing streak in exciting fashion on Saturday, taking down the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers in a 68-65 upset. Tyson Walker ended up being the hero in front of the home faithful at the Breslin Center, burying a clutch three with 1.1 second left on the clock.

TYSON WALKER IS CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/PBaFxaFtnj — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 26, 2022

After a tight first half, MSU grabbed control of the Big Ten showdown in the second half and were up by as many as 11 points midway through the period. The Boilermakers gradually chipped away at the lead, however, eventually tying the game on a Jaden Ivey free throw in the final minute of action. With the game still tied and on the verge of going to overtime, the junior Walker came up big to send the No. 4 team in the nation back home with a loss.

Postseason implications

The upset adds another Quadrant 1 victory to Michigan state’s resume and will go a long way to improving it seeding. Purdue is still destined for a No. 2 seed most likely but this loss strikes a blow to its case for a No. 1 seed at the moment.