Dejounte Murray ruled out Saturday vs. Heat

San Antonio Spurs PG Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. the Miami Heat due to a knee injury. C Jakob Poeltl and F Keldon Johnson have also been ruled out due to back injuries. The Spurs are likely resting bodies after Friday night’s 2OT game against the Washington Wizards.

Murray, Johnson and Poeltl all played 40+ minutes in the win over Washington last night. With all three starters out, the Spurs will need to go deep into their bench against the Heat, which may not result in anything good. Expect Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to soak up plenty of minutes against Miami. Zach Collins and Tre Jones are also candidates to play more and end up in the starting lineup with Murray, Poeltl and Johnson sidelined.