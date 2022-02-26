Roman Abramovich steps down as owner of Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has stepped down from his position, per a statement released by the club. Abramovich rose to riches following the fall of the Soviet Union through Russia’s loans-for-shares privatization program and his close ties to Vladimir Putin have come under fire in recent days. With Abramovich gone, the Chelsea Charitable Foundation will oversee stewardship for the club.

As Putin went ahead with an invasion of Ukraine using vast military resources in what has been seen as an effort to join the countries as part of a re-creation of the former Soviet Union, prominent sports figures have stepped up to condemn the leader. Abramovich’s relative silence might’ve been seen as a problem, especially with Chelsea’s players readily demonstrating their support for Ukraine. It made sense for Abramovich to either step aside or stand with Ukraine. His ties with Putin made the latter highly unlikely.

As for Chelsea, the Blues sit in third in the Premier League and are in the Round of 16 in the Champions League.