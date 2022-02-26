 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dayton suffers shock loss to La Salle ahead of conference tournament

The Flyers are squarely on the bubble and just took a bad loss at the worst time.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Dayton at Saint Louis

The Dayton Flyers took a bad loss at the worst time Saturday, falling to the La Salle Explorers 61-60 to close out the Atlantic 10 regular season. The Flyers are squarely on the bubble at 20-9 on the season, and losing to a 8-18 team is not going to do them any favors in the eyes of the committee.

The Flyers entered the contest on a five-game winning streak, with their last loss coming to St. Louis. Dayton has been a popular March Madness underdog in recent years, especially in the first round of the bracket. The Flyers did make the Elite Eight in 2014, but haven’t reached those heights in later editions.

As noted above, this is the third one-point loss for Dayton and the Flyers will rue those losses if they miss the cut on Selection Sunday. This one will particularly hurt, since it comes against a bad La Salle team at the end of the regular season. We’ll see if Dayton can make enough noise in the A10 tournament to get in the “Big Dance” if they don’t secure the automatic bid.

