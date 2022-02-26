No. 18 Arkansas takes down No. 6 Kentucky with 75-73 upset

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks successfully defended their home court on Saturday, holding off the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats for a 75-73 upset win. The two teams are now tied for second in the SEC standings with one week to go in the regular season.

This game was a dogfight down the stretch with both teams trading the lead well into the second half. Trailing by one, JD Notae assisted Jaylin Williams on a jumper that put them ahead with 1:22 remaining in the ballgame. Both Williams and Devonte Davis would go on to make free throws to give the Razorbacks a five-point advantage, which proved to be enough to fend off the visiting Wildcats. Notae had a monster game at home, putting up 30 points and eight assists in the win.

This game also had a tremendous bad beat that left Arkansas -2.5 bettors in shambles.

KENTUCKY (+2.5) BACKDOOR AT THE BUZZERpic.twitter.com/yBqpZ9dR46 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 26, 2022

Postseason implications

The top of the SEC is now a dogfight and it’ll be a battle to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week. As for Kentucky, while this is a quality road loss, it will not help their case for a one-seed later on.