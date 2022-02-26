Tennessee knocks off Auburn to create three-way tie for second place in SEC

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers took down the No. 3 Auburn Tigers 67-62 with a strong second-half performance to remain unbeaten at home on the season. Tennessee also moves into a three-way tie for second in the SEC with Kentucky and Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Wildcats earlier Saturday.

Auburn had a lead at halftime in this game but Jabari Smith failed to keep up his hot shooting performance in the second half. The Volunteers were able to successfully defend Smith and force other players to make shots, which turned out to be the difference in this game. Tennessee had four players in double figures, led by Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler.

The Volunteers secure the double-bye in the SEC tournament with the victory. They covered the spread as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the under hit on the total of 140.5. We’ll see if Tennessee can use this win to keep moving up the SEC standings.

Auburn remains the top seed in the conference, but this could effect the Tigers significantly in the NCAA seedings. Auburn is no longer a lock for a No. 1 seed and will need to do some work over the next few weeks to regain that standing.