Florida State sinks Virginia with Matthew Cleveland buzzer beater [Video]

THIS IS...LATE FEBRUARY!

Down by two in the closing moments of Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers, Florida State Seminoles freshman Matthew Cleveland caught a baseball pass and in one full swoop, buried the Cavs with a buzzer beater.

FLORIDA STATE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/iWyaiY0UB4 — KyleCovers.com (@itskylecovers) February 26, 2022

Yes folks, the madness has started early.

This buzzer beater capped off a second half comeback for the Noles, who found themselves down by 11 at one point in the second half. Cleveland would ultimately tie the game with a layup with six seconds left before UVA’s Armaan Franklin put his team back on top with what seemed like the game-winner for the home team. That just simply set up the end-of-game heroics for Cleveland, who led the team with 20 points.

This was a much-needed reprieve for the Seminoles, who had been decimated by injuries and lost eight of their previous nine games heading into Saturday. For Virginia, this loss is another black mark against its weakening NCAA Tournament resume. The ACC has been a crabs in a bucket conference this year and this will only drag the Cavaliers further down.