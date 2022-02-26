Nets PG Ben Simmons out indefinitely with back injury

The Brooklyn Nets will not be getting Ben Simmons back anytime soon based on his most recent hiccup. The point guard reportedly has a back injury, which he sustained during the process to ramp up his conditioning. He’s now out indefinitely, which doesn’t look good for the Nets in light of James Harden’s stellar debut Friday for the 76ers.

Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Simmons was set to come back soon according to various reports, as he began ramping up his conditioning after being traded from the 76ers. There were questions about his mental well-being and whether he used that disingenuously but Simmons addressed those questions at the press conference and said he would be ready soon. That doesn’t look likely now, as he’ll have to work through this new problem.

With Simmons sidelined, the Nets will have to rely heavily on Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills in the backcourt. Irving should be a more regular player once New York City lifts its vaccine requirements, which are reportedly coming soon.