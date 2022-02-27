 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the champion of the Honda Classic win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Honda Classic, taking place in Palm Beach, Florida in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
Daniel Berger reacts to his putt on the 14th green during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2022 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Honda Classic at PGA National is a favorite stop for many players on the PGA Tour because they can sleep in their own beds. South Florida is a popular home for Tour pros for both taxation and weather purposes, but this event has a field not quite as strong as some we’ve seen in California the last several weeks.

Daniel Berger opens Sunday as the leader at -11. He holds a five-stroke lead on Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama, and Chris Kirk. Berger and Lowry are the final pair to hit the course on Sunday, teeing off at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The prize money drops from $12 million at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club last week to $8 million for the Honda Classic in Palm Beach. With The Arnold Palmer Classic at Bay Hill next week and The Players Championship right after, this is a good week for some of the best players on Tour to take a week off and get some rest.

For those that do choose to play, the standard 18% of the prize pool is available for a win. And since this is a full-field event the winner also receives all the usual Tour champion perks, including a full PGA Tour exemption through the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs, a spot in the 2022 Masters, the 2022 PGA Championship, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this article from The Golf News Net.

  1. $1,440,000
  2. $872,000
  3. $552,000
  4. $392,000
  5. $328,000
  6. $290,000
  7. $270,000
  8. $250,000
  9. $234,000
  10. $218,000
  11. $202,000
  12. $186,000
  13. $170,000
  14. $154,000
  15. $146,000
  16. $138,000
  17. $130,000
  18. $122,000
  19. $114,000
  20. $106,000
  21. $98,000
  22. $90,000
  23. $83,600
  24. $77,200
  25. $70,800
  26. $64,400
  27. $62,000
  28. $59,600
  29. $57,200
  30. $54,800
  31. $52,400
  32. $50,000
  33. $47,600
  34. $45,600
  35. $43,600
  36. $41,600
  37. $39,600
  38. $38,000
  39. $36,400
  40. $34,800
  41. $33,200
  42. $31,600
  43. $30,000
  44. $28,400
  45. $26,800
  46. $25,200
  47. $23,600
  48. $22,320
  49. $21,200
  50. $20,560
  51. $20,080
  52. $19,600
  53. $19,280
  54. $18,960
  55. $18,800
  56. $18,640
  57. $18,480
  58. $18,320
  59. $18,160
  60. $18,000
  61. $17,840
  62. $17,680
  63. $17,520
  64. $17,360
  65. $17,200

More From DraftKings Nation