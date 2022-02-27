How much will the champion of the Honda Classic win in 2022

The Honda Classic at PGA National is a favorite stop for many players on the PGA Tour because they can sleep in their own beds. South Florida is a popular home for Tour pros for both taxation and weather purposes, but this event has a field not quite as strong as some we’ve seen in California the last several weeks.

Daniel Berger opens Sunday as the leader at -11. He holds a five-stroke lead on Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama, and Chris Kirk. Berger and Lowry are the final pair to hit the course on Sunday, teeing off at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The prize money drops from $12 million at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club last week to $8 million for the Honda Classic in Palm Beach. With The Arnold Palmer Classic at Bay Hill next week and The Players Championship right after, this is a good week for some of the best players on Tour to take a week off and get some rest.

For those that do choose to play, the standard 18% of the prize pool is available for a win. And since this is a full-field event the winner also receives all the usual Tour champion perks, including a full PGA Tour exemption through the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs, a spot in the 2022 Masters, the 2022 PGA Championship, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this article from The Golf News Net.