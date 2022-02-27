What time is the 2022 WISE Power 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, February 27th with the WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 200 laps (equal to 400 miles) and usually lasts just at or under three hours. The last three races lasted between 2 hours and 37 minutes and 2 hours and 42 minutes.

After not running in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. This track is two miles in length and is noteworthy for its lower banks than we usually see for NASCAR races. While the timing of this race has varied, in 2022 it is the third race of the early NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The winner in 2020, the last time the event was run, was Alex Bowman.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Bowman has +1400 odds to repeat as the winner which are the eighth-best odds for the event. The favorite is Kyle Larson with +400 odds. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+800), Chase Elliott (+800), Denny Hamlin (+850) and Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) who round out the top five most favorable odds.