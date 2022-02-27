NASCAR results: Who won the WISE Power 400 race? Who wrecked?

Lap 38 update: Chase Elliott went into the wall twice and spun out. The yellow caution flag is out.

Lap 16 update: Kurt Busch spun out and we’ve got the first caution of the race. Busch did not hit anybody else.

NASCAR will run the 2022 WISE Power 400 on Sunday, February 27 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The race is scheduled to get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX, but the green flag will probably not drop until closer to 3:45.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

The race returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Alex Bowman won the 2020 race. This year, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Kyle Busch follows at +650 and the top five rounds out with Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+850), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+1000). The pole-sitter is Austin Cindric and has +2500 odds to win for a second straight week after claiming the checkered flag last week at the Daytona 500.