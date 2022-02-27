 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR results: Who won the WISE Power 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR runs the 2022 WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who wins.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Lap 38 update: Chase Elliott went into the wall twice and spun out. The yellow caution flag is out.

Lap 16 update: Kurt Busch spun out and we’ve got the first caution of the race. Busch did not hit anybody else.

NASCAR will run the 2022 WISE Power 400 on Sunday, February 27 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The race is scheduled to get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX, but the green flag will probably not drop until closer to 3:45.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

The race returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Alex Bowman won the 2020 race. This year, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Kyle Busch follows at +650 and the top five rounds out with Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+850), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+1000). The pole-sitter is Austin Cindric and has +2500 odds to win for a second straight week after claiming the checkered flag last week at the Daytona 500.

2022 Wise Power 400 starting lineup

Order Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 2
2 Erik Jones 43
3 Kyle Busch 18
4 Denny Hamlin 11
5 Daniel Hemric 16
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Joey Logano 22
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 William Byron 24
11 Tyler Reddick 8
12 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
13 Kyle Larson 5
14 Alex Bowman 48
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
18 Ty Dillon 42
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Chris Buescher 17
21 Cole Custer 41
22 Harrison Burton 21
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 Chase Briscoe 14
25 Corey LaJoie 7
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cody Ware 51
28 Josh Bilicki 77
29 Garrett Smithley 15
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Aric Almirola 10
32 Kevin Harvick 4
33 Ross Chastain 1
34 Bubba Wallace 23
35 Justin Haley 31
36 Kurt Busch 45

