Who will be the Steelers starting quarterback in 2022?

With Ben Roethlisberger hanging up the cleats after 18 seasons in January, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting quarterback under center next season. The Steelers have a few options currently on the roster in Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, and Joshua Dobbs.

However, many people think that Pittsburgh will use their first-round pick to draft a young quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Then there’s also the possibility of the Steelers acquiring either Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz in a trade. Below we will take a look at the odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook on who the Steelers starting quarterback next season.

Favorite: Mason Rudolph (+200)

To no one’s surprise, Rudolph is the favorite to take the first snap next season after he’s been the backup quarterback in Pittsburgh for the last three years. The 26-year-old signal called started in one game this past season against the Detroit Lions. Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Over his career, the former Oklahoma State standout is completing 61.5% of his passes for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions (17 games). Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said that the organization has confidence in Rudolph if he had to start today and that they are excited.

Sleeper: Any Rookie QB (+750)

It would not be out of the realm of possibility to see a rookie quarterback getting the start in Week 1 next season. It was reported during Senior Bowl week that Pittsburgh was interested in former Liberty QB Malik Willis. Willis is one of three quarterbacks projected to be drafted in the first round.

There’s also a slight chance that Willis might not be around when the Steelers pick at No. 20. If that’s the case, Pittsburgh could trade up for Willis or potentially take Matt Corral or Kenny Pickett.

Who will take Steelers first snap in 2022-23 regular season?

Mason Rudolph: +200

Dwayne Haskins: +400

Any Rookie QB: +750

Joshua Dobbs: +800

Jameis Winston: +800

Teddy Bridgewater: +1000

Carson Wentz: +1000

Jimmy Garoppolo: +1000

Deshaun Watson: +1100

Russell Wilson: +1100

Aaron Rodgers: +1100

Marcus Mariota: +2000

Tyrod Taylor: +4000

Mitchell Trubisky: +4000

