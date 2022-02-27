2022 Horizon League Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Horizon League will likely only send one team to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, making the conference tournament the most significant event on the hardwood. There isn’t a clear favorite in this conference based on records, making this competition truly a toss-up.

2022 Horizon League Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 1

Game 1: No. 12 seed IUPUI vs. No. 5 seed Oakland, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 seed Green Bay vs. No. 6 seed Detroit Mercy, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 seed Robert Morris vs. No. 7 seed Youngstown State, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 9 seed Milwaukee vs. No. 8 seed UIC, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

March 3

Game 5: Highest seed vs. No. 1 seed Cleveland State, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 6: Second-highest seed vs. No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 7: Third-highest seed vs. No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

Game 8: Fourth-highest seed vs. No. 4 seed Wright State, 7:00 p.m. local time, ESPN+

March 7

Game 9: Highest seed vs. Lowest seed, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 10: Second-highest seed vs. Third-highest seed, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 8 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Who are the favorites?

Like we said above, there’s a lot of teams fighting for relevance in this league. Oakland is a familiar name for folks as a March Madness team, while Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne lead the standings at the moment. Those two are likely to meet up in the final at the moment. Fort Wayne has been on fire of late, so it is set up well for this tournament.

Northern Kentucky and Wright State are secondary contenders, while Youngstown State could be a sneaky pick based on its record. These teams will likely be in the semifinal mix for the Horizon League tournament.