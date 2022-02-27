 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2022 MVC Tournament here.

By Collin Sherwin
NIU v Loyola
Head coach Drew Valentine smiles after the game against the Northern Iowa Panthers of the Loyola Ramblers at Joseph J. Gentile Arena on February 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Indiana State vs. No. 8 seed Illinois State, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 10 seed Evansville vs. No. 7 seed Valparaiso, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Northern Iowa, 1:00 p.m. ET
Game 4: No. 5 seed Bradley vs. No. 4 seed Loyola-Chicago, 3:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 seed Missouri State, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 6 seed SIU vs. No. 3 seed Drake, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

Loyola-Chicago is the reigning champion and favorite, with the Ramblers looking to exit the conference in style. Bradley has won two conference tournaments in the last three years and is always a factor, despite a middling regular season. Look for Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa to be the primary challengers to Loyola at the top of the MVC.

