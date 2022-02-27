2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

INTRO

2022 Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Indiana State vs. No. 8 seed Illinois State, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 seed Evansville vs. No. 7 seed Valparaiso, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Northern Iowa, 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 seed Bradley vs. No. 4 seed Loyola-Chicago, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 seed Missouri State, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 seed SIU vs. No. 3 seed Drake, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

Loyola-Chicago is the reigning champion and favorite, with the Ramblers looking to exit the conference in style. Bradley has won two conference tournaments in the last three years and is always a factor, despite a middling regular season. Look for Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa to be the primary challengers to Loyola at the top of the MVC.