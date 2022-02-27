How to watch NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head to Fontana, California for the 2022 WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway. The race is set for Sunday, February 27th with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET to be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 WISE Power 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 27th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Ahead of race day, Kyle Larson was the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +400, closely followed by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch at +800 and Denny Hamlin at +850. These four are the only races with odds below +1000 to win the WISE Power 400. Rookie Austin Cindric, who took home the win in the Daytona 500 last week, sits with odds at +3500 to win.