Who won NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 race last year?

The green flag will officially drop on the 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400 this Sunday at the Auto Club Speedway. The race in Fontana, California will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The title of this article is kind of a trick question since this race wasn’t held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when it was held in 2020, the then-named Auto Club 400 was won by Alex Bowman in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. Bowman’s win was well-deserved as he had the fastest car during multiple practices prior to the race and ended up qualifying third. He led 110 of 200 laps and crossed the finish line without much suspense to secure his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory. The last back-to-back winner of this race was Kyle Busch in 2013 and 2014

Bowman has the eighth-best odds to win this year’s race; he is listed at +1400 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson, who won this race in 2017, is the current favorite at +400. Busch is right behind him at +800, tied with Chase Elliott.