2022 WCC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The WCC is typically a two-team conference at best, with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s usually locking up the top seeds in the conference tournament. The Zags are looking to take one more step towards a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they hope to make another final and win this time around. Here’s how the WCC conference tournament bracket shapes up.

2022 WCC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 seed Pacific vs. No. 8 seed LMU, 9:00 p.m. ET, WCC Network

Game 2: No. 10 seed Pepperdine vs. No. 7 seed San Diego, 11:00 p.m. ET, WCC Network

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 seed BYU, 9:00 p.m., WCC Network

Game 4: Winner Game 2 No. 6 seed Portland, 11:00 p.m., WCC Network

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 seed San Francisco, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, March 7

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Who are the favorites?

Gonzaga is the clear favorite, while Saint Mary’s would be a nice alternate choice for those wanting to avoid the Zags. It’s hard to go against either one of these programs, who have combined to win every WCC tournament since 2009. From 2009-2014, every final of this tournament was Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s.

Outside of these two programs, Portland and BYU could be nice fliers. The Pilots are playing good basketball at the right time and have a balanced team, while BYU has one of the league’s stars in Alex Barcello.