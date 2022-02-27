Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, February 27

We have a solid eight-game slate in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kelly Oubre Jr. over 4.5 rebounds (+105)

When you think of Oubre and player props, the first thing that comes to mind is points and not rebounds. However, we are going to attack the latter since it is at plus-money and at a favorable number.

This season, the 26-year-old wing has played well for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Oubre’s rebounding goes under the radar, but he's done well over the last 10 games (4.9 per game). The Hornets will be playing the Pistons, who just played yesterday and allow 6.78 rebounds per game to shooting guards. The veteran guard has gone over this number in four out of this last 10, but has four other games with at least four rebounds. Also, in the Hornets’ last two matchups against Detroit, Oubre is averaging six rebounds per game.

Marcus Morris over 2.5 3-pointers made (+140)

We are going to take another gamble on a plus-money prop bet, but this time it will be for Marcus Morris Sr. The Los Angeles Clippers will be taking on the Houston Rockets in their second game after the NBA All-Star break.

The last time these two teams played each other on Feb. 17, Morris had 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. The Rockets’ three-point defense is not the greatest, allowing teams to shoot 35.6% from distance. This season, the 32-year-old Morris is shooting 38.2% from three-point range. He has made more than 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games.

Bryn Forbes over 1.5 3-pointers made (-110)

To wrap up Sunday’s slate, we are going to end with another three-point player prop bet at even money. Forbes has shot the ball from distance since arriving in Denver last month. He is shooting 42% from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game (17 games).

Forbes and the Nuggets will be going against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, who are only allowing opponents to shoot 34.8% from three in their last three games. However, they still have one of the worst three-point defenses at 37.1%. The 28-year-old guard has made more than 1.5 threes made in six out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 road games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.