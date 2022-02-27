NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, February 27

We have a good eight-game slate in the NBA on Sunday, which includes a doubleheader on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors. Then to end the night at 10 p.m. ET, the New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Luke Kennard, Clippers, $4,600

Kennard will be in a lot of lineups for tonight’s main slate after his performance against the Lakers on Friday night. The former Duke standout had 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3pt), six rebounds, and two assists (32 fantasy points). It was the third consecutive game that Kennard made at least three three-pointers.

He’s also averaging 31 fantasy points per game over that span of time. When the Clippers played the Rockets last week, Kennard had 25 points (8-11 FG, 8-9 3pt) and 36.5 fantasy points. The Rockets are ranked 26th against PG/SGs (OPRK).

Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers, $4,600

Don’t look now, but Horton-Tucker is starting to play better basketball as of late, which is great news for the Lakers’ bench. On Friday night against the Clips, THT exploded for 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3pt) and 25.3 fantasy points.

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker has scored 10 or more points in three out of his last four games and is averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game in his last five games. On the year, he’s averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game. The Lakers will be looking for him to be an option in tonight’s game against New Orleans.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons, $4,800

There aren’t a lot of value plays to love in the frontcourt for tonight’s main slate, but Stewart might be a worth to start in your lineup. The young big man is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and is coming off a nine-point, 10-rebound outing against the Celtics on Saturday (22.5 fantasy points).

The last time the Pistons played the Hornets a few weeks ago, he produced 15 points and 12 rebounds (36 fantasy points per game). Stewart has scored 10 or more points in six out of his last seven games.