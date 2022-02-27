How the public is betting NBA games on Sunday, Feb. 27th

It’s an eight-game schedule in the NBA Sunday, with two national games in the afternoon on ABC and two in the evening on ESPN. Here’s how bettors think the day’s action will play out, with splits and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, Feb. 27

The Suns are getting love as the underdog, but the rest of the favorites are seeing most of the bets against the spread. The Pelicans-Lakers line will be worth monitoring, as it could change with LeBron James’ game status. The favorites are getting the most action on the moneyline as expected, but the Suns have close to a 50-50 split with the Jazz in that category in terms of number of bets.

As far as totals go, there’s an even split between overs and unders in terms of number of games. The only game bettors feel more confident about going under is Nuggets-Blazers, while the other games with the under getting more action are closer to 50-50 splits.

