Most popular NBA player prop bets for Sunday, February 27th

We close out the week with an all-day slate that starts out in the afternoon. The New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in what would normally be a more important game for the standings. Instead, it could be a lopsided contest for the Sixers, who are 1-0 in the James Harden-Joel Embiid era. Harden had a strong debut and he’s one of the more popular bets for Sunday’s slate.

Let’s look at the most popular player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 27

James Harden O21.5 points (-140) Donovan Mitchell U35.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts (-120) Evan Fournier O15.5 points (-130) Rudy Gobert O12.5 rebounds (-135) James Harden O2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Two of the top five props for this afternoon are focused on Harden. His points prop is still very low, accounting for the fact he should lose a lot of usage from Embiid being on the court at the same time. That wasn’t the case against the Timberwolves earlier in the week. It may be tougher for Harden to get to that threshold of 22 points against the Knicks, who play at a slower pace and with a bit more defensive intensity at times. For what it’s worth, Harden’s points line is up to 22.5 at -105 on the over. That isn’t a bad bet as well.

The Jazz take on the Phoenix Suns in the late afternoon and two of the popular props are with Utah players. Mitchell going under his Pts + Rebs + Asts line is more of a testament to the Suns’ defense and wing players in Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. Mitchell has gone over that line in three straight games. The thought process is likely Mitchell won’t get to 30+ points, so he’ll need to do more outside of scoring, which may not get you to 36.

