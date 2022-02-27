Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Knicks on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ABC today, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Big Apple to play RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET.

The last time these two Atlantic division teams played each other, the Knicks defeated the Sixers 103-96 on Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle led the way with 31 points (game-high) and 12 rebounds for New York. The Sixers are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.

76ers vs. Knicks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -8.5

The Sixers started off the second half of the regular season with a dominant performance on Friday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102. It was James Harden’s first game with Philadelphia and he did not disappoint. The All-Star guard recorded 27 points, 12 assists (team-high), and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the way with 34 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

It was compete performance from a Sixers’ squad that has won four out of their last five games and three-straight road games. Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread in their last road games and 9-7 ATS as road favorites this season. The Knicks have lost four-straight games after suffering a 15-point defeat to the Miami Heat on Friday night. Barrett produced a career-high 46 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3pt) and was one of four Knicks players in double figures.

New York will be looking to take a commanding 3-0 season series lead over the Sixers and trying to snap their four-game home losing skid. The Knicks are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games and 3-6 ATS as home underdogs this season. This would be a prime spot for the Knicks to keep it close, but you don’t know what team you will get on a daily basis.

Over/Under: Over 217

In their last two matchups, the total points scored were 211 and 199. When these two teams last played on Nov. 9, the Sixers did not have Embiid on the floor. The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games, while the total has gone over in five of the Knicks’ last six games at MSG.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.