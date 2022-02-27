Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Suns on Sunday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ABC Sunday, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will be taking on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Suns defeated the Jazz 105-97 on Jan. 26 behind 43 points from Devin Booker, who also had 12 rebounds and four assists. The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

Jazz vs. Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -1.5

The Jazz have won four out of their last five games after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night. With that result, Utah has now won seven straight games at home. The Jazz will look to carry that momentum over into today’s road contest against Phoenix as they’ve lost six straight away from Salt Lake City.

However, Utah is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, but 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against teams from the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns have a 1-1 record without Chris Paul post All-Star break. Phoenix is coming off a 15-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday night, which snapped their nine-game home win streak.

The Suns are 18-2 straight up in their last 20 games, but 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a Western Conference team. Phoenix is 15-17 ATS at home this season and 8-1 ATS when the spread is between -3 and +3 this season. The numbers say to take Suns, but I do not see the Jazz losing three straight games to a Suns team that may be missing three point guards.

Over/Under: Under 227

When the Jazz and Suns played each other twice last month, the total points scored were 224 and 202. The total has gone under in six of the Jazz’s last eight games, while the total has gone over in six of Phoenix’s last eight games. Utah is only averaging 103.9 points per game in their last five road games, but the offense turned it around with Mitchell back in the lineup. However, the under is likely the better play between these two playoff contenders.

