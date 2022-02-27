Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Pacers on Sunday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will wrap-up their three-game road trip today against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. ET. The last time these two teams played each other, the Celtics blew out the Pacers 119-100 on Jan. 12 in Indianapolis. Jaylen Brown led the way with 34 points, while Tatum added 33 points to pace Boston. The Celtics are nine-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Celtics vs. Pacers, 5:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -9

The Celtics are coming into this evening’s game on a seven-game road winning streak after grabbing a 113-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon. During their current road win streak, Boston is defeating their opponents by an average of 23.8 points per game.

The C’s have also shot 38% or better from three-point range in their last two games against the Nets and Pistons. Boston is 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games and 11-5 ATS as road favorites this season. Indiana has lost four out of their last five games after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-125 in overtime on Friday night. The Pacers are 1-5 straight up in their last six home games this month.

Indiana will lean on Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, and Haliburton to provide some offense against a tough Celtics’ team. The Pacers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games and 6-7 ATS as road underdogs this season. I don’t expect the Celtics to have any trouble against Indiana, despite being 5-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 226

In their first two meetings this season, the total points scored were 199 and 219. However, this is a completely different Pacers’ team than the Celtics saw last month. The total has gone over in four of Indiana’s last five games, while the total has gone over in 12 of the Pacers’ 14 games.

