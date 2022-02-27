Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will continue head to Chase Center to play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Warriors demolished the Mavericks 130-92 on Jan. 25 in Dallas. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with 22 points off the bench for the Warriors and was one of several players in double figures. Golden State is 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

The Mavericks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they lost 114-109 to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Dallas shot the ball well from the field (47.7%) and from three-point range (43.6%). But the Mavericks could not stop Utah’s offense, who shot 54.1% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Despite their recent loss, Dallas is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games. The Mavs are also 9-7 ATS when listed as the road underdogs this season. The Warriors snapped their mini two-game skid with a dominant 132-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Golden State has lost two out of their last three games at home, but they still own one of the best home records in the NBA (26-6). Golden State is 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. However, they are 17-13-2 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 219

In their first two meetings this season, the total points scored were 181 and 222. When they played the first time in Dallas, it was a defensive struggle and I think we could see the same thing play out tonight. However, the total has gone over in five of the Mavs’ last six games, while the total has gone over in the Warriors’ last five games.

