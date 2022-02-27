Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Lakers on Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in tough situations entering Sunday’s game. The Pelicans are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Lakers are hoping to put together a late run to avoid that part of the playoff bracket.

The Pelicans are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223. LeBron James is officially listed as questionable and would move the line towards LA if he is active for the contest.

Pelicans vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +1 (-115)

Both teams haven’t been good, but the Lakers have the stars New Orleans does not. LA will be favored if James does suit up, and there’s a good chance he’ll play. That means grabbing this line now could be advantageous for bettors.

Over/Under: Under 223 (-110)

Both teams have improved in terms of points allowed per game of late, with the Pelicans ranking sixth and the Lakers slotting 15th over the last 10 contests. New Orleans put up 117 in its first game after the All-Star break, while LA scored 102. This is a tough total to gauge but the under seems to be better play based on current form for both teams.

