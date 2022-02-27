No. 21 UConn vs. Georgetown: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’re entering the final week of the regular season in college basketball and the No. 21 UConn Huskies will kick it off in Washington D.C. today when meeting the Georgetown Hoyas.

UConn (20-7, 11-5 Big East) boosted its NCAA Tournament resume in a major way on Tuesday when edging Villanova for a 71-69 victory. These two foes traded blows throughout the evening in a game where Husky head coach Dan Hurley was ejected in the first half. With five seconds remaining in the ballgame, R.J. Cole came up with a clutch jumper to put UConn on top for good. Adam Sanogo led with 20 points and six rebounds in the win.

Georgetown (6-21, 0-16 Big East) possibly missed out on its last opportunity at a win this season, falling to DePaul in a 68-65 loss on Thursday. This was a tight game throughout the evening and the Blue Demons got the last laugh when Javon Freeman-Liberty scored the final four points in the final minute to hand the Hoyas yet another loss. Aminu Mohammed led Georgetown with 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

How to watch UConn vs. Georgetown

When: Sunday, February 27th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -11

Total: 146

The Pick

UConn -11

Georgetown is 2-7-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season and lost to UConn by 23 a month ago. The Huskies are surging while the Hoyas sputter towards the finish line so lay it with UConn here.

