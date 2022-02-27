No. 15 Illinois vs. Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 15th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini are in a tight battle for the top spot in the Big Ten standings as they head on the road for a big matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon.

Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) lost three of their last five games including an 86-83 home defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night. The Fighting Illini did not have RJ Melendez, who underwent immediate surgery on his appendix, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk available with a concussion. Illinois star Kofi Cockburn played just 24 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble, and head coach Brad Underwood was ejected.

Michigan (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) won their first game without head coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended the rest of the season. The Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home on Wednesday night without Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate, both of whom will be back on the floor after being suspended one game.

How to watch No. 15 Illinois vs. Michigan

When: Sunday, February 27th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -1

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Illinois -1

The Fighting Illini are a great bet in this spot for a variety of reasons. Illinois has responded well the game after a loss this season, and they have everything to play for when it comes to winning the Big Ten regular season down the stretch. Michigan lost three home games this season, but that number will jump to four on Sunday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.