No. 22 Ohio State vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes will begin a four-game stretch in the span of a week when they head on the road for a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) is coming off a huge victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road earlier this week to keep their hopes of winning the conference regular season title more realistic. The Buckeyes are in a four-way battle for the top spot in the Big Ten, and the continued excellence of EJ Liddell will be key down the stretch.

Maryland (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) is coming off a 10-point road loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night. The Terrapins’ biggest issues have come on the defensive end where they rate outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala are both averaging a little more than 14 points per game this season.

How to watch No. 22 Ohio State vs. Maryland

When: Sunday, February 27th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -4

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Ohio State -4

This is not the most advantageous betting spot for the Buckeyes, but I’ll suggest taking them anyways. They are coming off a huge win, making this perfect for a potential letdown, but Ohio State cannot afford overlooking an opponent if they want to keep the goal of winning the conference’s regular season title alive. Maryland is just 8-8 at home this season, and the Buckeyes should have enough motivation to cover this number.

