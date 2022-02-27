No. 14 Houston vs. SMU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Lone Star State showdown in the American this afternoon as the No. 14 Houston Cougars play host to the SMU Mustangs.

Houston (23-4, 12-2 AAC) continued its tear through the conference on Wednesday with an 81-67 road victory at Tulane. Houston grabbed control of this contest midway through the first half and ran away from the Green Wave, picking up its third consecutive victory. Kyler Edwards led the scoring efforts with 21 points while Taze Moore followed with 18 points and nine rebounds.

SMU (20-6, 11-3 AAC) notched its 20th win of the season on Wednesday when taking down Tulsa in a 75-61 blowout. This game was close until the Mustangs came out firing out of the break, outscoring the Golden Hurricane 27-8 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Kendric Davis put up 17 points and seven assists and Marcus Weathers followed with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

How to watch Houston vs. SMU

When: Sunday, February 27th, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -10.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

SMU +10.5

SMU is trying to fight its way into the tournament, and will be motivated to try to pull off a second upset of Houston this month. The Mustangs, who are holding opponents to just 45% shooting in effective field goal percentage, will try to step up their intensity on defense to make things difficult for the Cougars. Take the points with the ponies on the road.

