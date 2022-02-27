 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 27

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, February 27 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 24, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Sunday, with ABC having the early afternoon doubleheader while ESPN gets two games in primetime. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the fantasy and betting implications of each injury.

NBA Injury Report: February 27

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Aaron Holiday (ankle) questionable
Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT

With CP3 still out, Holiday would be a nice fantasy/DFS option if he does suit up. Otherwise, look for Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton to be heavily involved at the point guard position for Phoenix.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Duarte is questionable, which means Buddy Hield will continue to get run at the swing spot in the rotation. Look for Oshae Brissett to also be involved, especially if Lance Stephenson can’t go.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable

Porter Jr. had a bout with an illness earlier and is now dealing with an ankle issue. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the primary beneficiaries of Porter Jr.’s absence when it comes to fantasy/DFS contests.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Burke is questionable, which means Reggie Bullock could see additional minutes as a backup wing. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson remain the strong secondary fantasy/DFS options on Dallas with Luka Doncic being the star producer right now.

Klay Thompson (illness) questionable
Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Thompson has a non-COVID illness and if he’s ruled out, Jordan Poole will be worth looking into for fantasy/DFS purposes. Iguodala remains out with the back injury, so Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will continue to be in the rotation.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Justise Winslow (Achilles) questionable

Anfernee Simons will be the primary fantasy/DFS star on Portland, so Bledsoe’s absence won’t mean much for him. Winslow coming back would impact Keon Johnson potentially, although we have yet to see how Portland’s rotation will shake out when everyone is back.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley (knee) OUT
LeBron James (knee) questionable

James is questionable, although it seems like he’s going to play. Bradley has been ruled out, which means Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker are in line for big minutes Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation