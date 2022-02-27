Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 27

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Sunday, with ABC having the early afternoon doubleheader while ESPN gets two games in primetime. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the fantasy and betting implications of each injury.

NBA Injury Report: February 27

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Aaron Holiday (ankle) questionable

Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT

With CP3 still out, Holiday would be a nice fantasy/DFS option if he does suit up. Otherwise, look for Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton to be heavily involved at the point guard position for Phoenix.

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Duarte is questionable, which means Buddy Hield will continue to get run at the swing spot in the rotation. Look for Oshae Brissett to also be involved, especially if Lance Stephenson can’t go.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable

Porter Jr. had a bout with an illness earlier and is now dealing with an ankle issue. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the primary beneficiaries of Porter Jr.’s absence when it comes to fantasy/DFS contests.

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Burke is questionable, which means Reggie Bullock could see additional minutes as a backup wing. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson remain the strong secondary fantasy/DFS options on Dallas with Luka Doncic being the star producer right now.

Klay Thompson (illness) questionable

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Thompson has a non-COVID illness and if he’s ruled out, Jordan Poole will be worth looking into for fantasy/DFS purposes. Iguodala remains out with the back injury, so Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will continue to be in the rotation.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Justise Winslow (Achilles) questionable

Anfernee Simons will be the primary fantasy/DFS star on Portland, so Bledsoe’s absence won’t mean much for him. Winslow coming back would impact Keon Johnson potentially, although we have yet to see how Portland’s rotation will shake out when everyone is back.

Avery Bradley (knee) OUT

LeBron James (knee) questionable

James is questionable, although it seems like he’s going to play. Bradley has been ruled out, which means Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker are in line for big minutes Sunday.