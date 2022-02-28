2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is almost upon us again, and college basketball is ramping up the intensity around the country ahead of the NCAA tournament. Before that happens, conference tournaments will be taking place to help decide who gets a spot in March Madness, and whose season will come to an end.

The Atlantic Sun tournament is no exception, currently set to be played on four different days through March 1-8.

Liberty University won last year’s tournament, after defeating the North Alabama Lions 79-75 in the final contest. In fact the Liberty Flames have won the last three iterations of the tournament, defeating Lipscomb University in 2019 and 2020. They went on to lose to Oklahoma State in the first round of the 2021 March Madness tournament.

The Flames will look to win their fourth straight ASUN title, but will be challenged by an upstart Jacksonville State that beat them 77-67 in Lynchburg earlier this season.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament.

When is the Atlantic Sun Tournament?

The Atlantic Sun tournament is currently scheduled for March 1-8. The tournament final is set for March 8 at a time to be determined. All games will be streamed on ESPN+, with the final being broadcast on ESPN.

Where is the Atlantic Sun Tournament?

The tournament will be hosted at campus sites around the conference, with the top seeds playing host in each round of the competition. Teams will be reseeded after the quarterfinal round.

How can I watch the Atlantic Sun Tournament?

The entire Atlantic Sun Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 8 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds to win Atlantic Sun Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook

Liberty +130

Jacksonville State +170

Jacksonville +600

Bellarmine +1000

FGCU +2500

Kennesaw State +2500

Eastern Kentucky +3500

Lipscomb +6000

North Florida +6000

North Alabama +10000

Central Arkansas +10000

Stetson +10000

