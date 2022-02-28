How to watch the 2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament is set to take place across campus sites of the highest ranked teams from March 1-8.

Jacksonville State and last year’s champion Liberty enter as the No. 1 seeds in the West and East Division respectively, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Liberty won last year’s ASUN Tournament, defeating North Alabama 79-75 in the championship game.

The first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Tuesday, March 8 and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 1

Game 1: No. 3W Central Arkansas vs. No. 6E Stetson, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 4E Kennesaw State vs. No. 5 Eastern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 3E FGCU vs. No. 6W North Alabama, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 4 West vs. No. 5E North Florida, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 3

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 2E Jacksonville, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 1W Jacksonville State, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1E Liberty, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 2W Bellarmine, Time TBA, ESPN+

March 5

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN+

March 8 Final

Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN