When is the 2022 NFL Combine?

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not have a scouting combine. However, it is back starting on March 1 and going until March 7 and it will be televised between March 3-March 6 on NFL Network. There were 324 prospects invited to be at the combine across all different levels of college football.

Throughout the week, these draft prospects will have the opportunity to showcase their athleticism through positional drills and interview with prospective teams to raise their stock as much as possible before the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28. Here’s a look at when each position group will go through their various drills at the combine.

NFL Combine 2022: When are drills for each position?

Thursday, March 3, 7 pm ET — Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends

Friday, March 4, 7 pm ET — Running backs, Offensive Linemen, and Special Teams

Saturday, March 5, 7 pm ET — Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Sunday, March 6, 2 pm ET — Defensive Backs

For Thursday-Saturday, coverage will begin on NFL Network at 4 pm ET and for Sunday, it will start at 11 am ET.