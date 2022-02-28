 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When special teamers arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for special teamers, including kickers and punters at the 2022 NFL Combine.

San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Matt Araiza (2) kicks a field goal against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next are the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the special teams group are Matt Araiza from San Diego State, Gabe Brkic from Oklahoma, Jordan Stout from Penn State, and Cade York from LSU.

2022 NFL Combine: Special teams schedule

Thursday, March 3

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Friday, March 4

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Saturday, March 5

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exams
  • NFLPA Meeting

Sunday, March 6

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Monday, March 7

  • Departure

NFL Combine invites: Special teamers

Player Pos School
Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh
Matt Araiza P San Diego State
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
Jake Camarda P Georgia
Cameron Dicker K Texas
Trenton Gill P N.C. State
Blake Hayes P Illinois
Jordan Stout P Penn State
Cade York K LSU

