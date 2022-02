NFL Combine schedule 2022: When cornerbacks arrive, drill dates, times

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next are the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the defensive back group are Cobie Durant from South Carolina State, Jaquan Brisker from Penn State, Coby Bryant from Cincinnati, Nick Cross from Maryland, Kaiir Elam from Florida, Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati, Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame, Trent McDuffie from Washington, Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska, Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, Tariq Woolen from UTSA, and Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

2022 NFL Combine: Defensive back schedules

Thursday, March 3

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Friday, March 4

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Saturday, March 5

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exams

NFLPA Meeting

Sunday, March 6

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Monday, March 7

Departure