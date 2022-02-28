NFL Combine schedule 2022: When DL arrive, drill dates, times

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next is the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the defensive line group are Travis Jones from UConn, George Karlaftis from Purdue, DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M, Phidarian Mathis from Alabama, David Ojabo from Michigan, Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, and Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma.

2022 NFL Combine: DL schedules

Wednesday, March 2

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Thursday, March 3

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Friday, March 4

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exams

NFLPA Meeting

Saturday, March 5

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Sunday, March 6

Departure