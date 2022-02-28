 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When DL arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for defensive linemen at the 2022 NFL Combine.

BenHall1
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass under pressure from Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Travis Jones (57) in the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp;amp; Whitney Stadium. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next is the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.

A few guys to watch out for from the defensive line group are Travis Jones from UConn, George Karlaftis from Purdue, DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M, Phidarian Mathis from Alabama, David Ojabo from Michigan, Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, and Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma.

2022 NFL Combine: DL schedules

Wednesday, March 2

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Thursday, March 3

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Friday, March 4

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exams
  • NFLPA Meeting

Saturday, March 5

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Sunday, March 6

  • Departure

2022 NFL combine invites: DL

DL School
DL School
Amaré Barno Virginia Tech
Nik Bonitto Oklahoma
Thomas Booker Stanford
Matthew Butler Tennessee
Zach Carter Florida
Micheal Clemons Texas A&M
DJ Davidson Arizona State
Jordan Davis Georgia
Kalia Davis UCF
Arnold Ebiketie Penn State
Noah Elliss Idaho
Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina
Neil Farrell LSU
Jonathan Ford Miami
Haskell Garrett Ohio State
Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina
Logan Hall Houston
Chris Hinton Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
Jordan Jackson Air Force
Tyree Johnson Texas A&M
Travis Jones Connecticut
George Karlaftis Purdue
DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M
Jesse Luketa Penn State
DeAngelo Malone Western Kentucky
Phidarian Mathis Alabama
Marquan McCall Kentucky
Otito Ogbonnia UCLA
David Ojabo Michigan
Esezi Otomewo Minnesota
Joshua Paschal Kentucky
Jayden Peevy Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray Alabama
John Ridgeway Arkansas
Dominique Robinson Miami (Ohio)
Myjai Sanders Cincinnati
Tyreke Smith Ohio State
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
Cameron Thomas San Diego State
Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma
Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa State
Travon Walker Georgia
Sam Williams Mississippi
Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma
Alex Wright UAB
Devonte Wyatt Georgia

