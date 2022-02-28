NFL Combine schedule 2022: When DL arrive, drill dates, times

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.
In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next is the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.
A few guys to watch out for from the defensive line group are Travis Jones from UConn, George Karlaftis from Purdue, DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M, Phidarian Mathis from Alabama, David Ojabo from Michigan, Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, and Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma.
2022 NFL Combine: DL schedules
Wednesday, March 2
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Thursday, March 3
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Friday, March 4
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exams
- NFLPA Meeting
Saturday, March 5
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Sunday, March 6
- Departure
2022 NFL combine invites: DL
|DL
|School
|DL
|School
|Amaré Barno
|Virginia Tech
|Nik Bonitto
|Oklahoma
|Thomas Booker
|Stanford
|Matthew Butler
|Tennessee
|Zach Carter
|Florida
|Micheal Clemons
|Texas A&M
|DJ Davidson
|Arizona State
|Jordan Davis
|Georgia
|Kalia Davis
|UCF
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Penn State
|Noah Elliss
|Idaho
|Kingsley Enagbare
|South Carolina
|Neil Farrell
|LSU
|Jonathan Ford
|Miami
|Haskell Garrett
|Ohio State
|Jeffrey Gunter
|Coastal Carolina
|Logan Hall
|Houston
|Chris Hinton
|Michigan
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan
|Jordan Jackson
|Air Force
|Tyree Johnson
|Texas A&M
|Travis Jones
|Connecticut
|George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|DeMarvin Leal
|Texas A&M
|Jesse Luketa
|Penn State
|DeAngelo Malone
|Western Kentucky
|Phidarian Mathis
|Alabama
|Marquan McCall
|Kentucky
|Otito Ogbonnia
|UCLA
|David Ojabo
|Michigan
|Esezi Otomewo
|Minnesota
|Joshua Paschal
|Kentucky
|Jayden Peevy
|Texas A&M
|LaBryan Ray
|Alabama
|John Ridgeway
|Arkansas
|Dominique Robinson
|Miami (Ohio)
|Myjai Sanders
|Cincinnati
|Tyreke Smith
|Ohio State
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|Notre Dame
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oregon
|Cameron Thomas
|San Diego State
|Isaiah Thomas
|Oklahoma
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|Iowa State
|Travon Walker
|Georgia
|Sam Williams
|Mississippi
|Perrion Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|Alex Wright
|UAB
|Devonte Wyatt
|Georgia