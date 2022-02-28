NFL Combine schedule 2022: When OL arrive, drill dates, times

The NFL offseason is now underway. First on the checklist is the 2022 draft combine, where numerous scouts around the league will be preparing their strategy to fulfill their team needs. In a passing league, offensive linemen have never been more crucial.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Offensive linemen schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 1

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Thursday, Mar. 3

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Friday, Mar. 4

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Saturday, Mar. 5

Departure