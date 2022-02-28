NFL Combine schedule 2022: When OL arrive, drill dates, times

The NFL offseason is now underway. First on the checklist is the 2022 draft combine, where numerous scouts around the league will be preparing their strategy to fulfill their team needs. In a passing league, offensive linemen have never been more crucial.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
2022 NFL Combine: Offensive linemen schedule
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Friday, Mar. 4
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Saturday, Mar. 5
- Departure
2022 NFL Combine invites: OLs
|OL
|School
|OL
|School
|Blaise Andries
|Minnesota
|Ben Brown
|Mississippi
|Logan Bruss
|Wisconsin
|Spencer Burford
|UTSA
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|Southern
|Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|Myron Cunningham
|Arkansas
|Dawson Deaton
|Texas Tech
|Austin Deculus
|LSU
|Kellen Diesch
|Arizona State
|Bill Dunkle
|San Diego State
|Ickey Ekwonu
|N.C. State
|Obinna Eze
|TCU
|Joshua Ezeudu
|North Carolina
|Daniel Faalele
|Minnesota
|Luke Fortner
|Kentucky
|Luke Goedeke
|Central Michigan
|Kenyon Green
|Texas A&M
|Marquis Hayes
|Oklahoma
|Chasen Hines
|LSU
|Ed Ingram
|LSU
|Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|Braxton Jones
|Southern Utah
|Cam Jurgens
|Nebraska
|Darian Kinnard
|Kentucky
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Iowa
|Alec Lindstrom
|Boston College
|Vederian Lowe
|Illinois
|Abraham Lucas
|Washington State
|Cade Mays
|Tennessee
|Marcus McKethan
|North Carolina
|Max Mitchell
|Louisiana
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Ohio State
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|Dylan Parham
|Memphis
|Chris Paul
|Tulsa
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|Nick Petit-Frere
|Ohio State
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|Sean Rhyan
|UCLA
|Tyrese Robinson
|Oklahoma
|Dare Rosenthal
|Kentucky
|Andrew Rupcich
|Culver-Stockton
|Jamaree Salyer
|Georgia
|Justin Shaffer
|Georgia
|Lecitus Smith
|Virginia Tech
|Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|Cole Strange
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Andrew Stueber
|Michigan
|Luke Tenuta
|Virginia Tech
|Zach Thomas
|San Diego State
|Zach Tom
|Wake Forest
|Cordell Volson
|North Dakota State
|Matt Waletzko
|North Dakota
|Rasheed Walker
|Penn State
|Luke Wattenberg
|Washington
|Dohnovan West
|Arizona State
|Nick Zakelj
|Fordham