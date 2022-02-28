NFL Combine schedule 2022: When TEs arrive, drill dates, times

The NFL Draft Combine is upon us. Prospects at each position will showcase their physical and on-field talent from February 28 to March 7. Here is the schedule for all of the tight end prospects.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Tight end schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

Departure