NFL Combine schedule 2022: When TEs arrive, drill dates, times

The NFL Draft Combine is upon us. Prospects at each position will showcase their physical and on-field talent from February 28 to March 7. Here is the schedule for all of the tight end prospects.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
2022 NFL Combine: Tight end schedule
Monday, Feb. 28
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Friday, Mar. 4
- Departure
2022 NFL Combine invites: TEs
|TE
|School
|TE
|School
|Austin Allen
|Nebraska
|Chase Allen
|Iowa State
|Daniel Bellinger
|San Diego State
|Grant Calcattera
|SMU
|Greg Dulcich
|UCLA
|Jake Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|Jeremiah Hall
|Oklahoma
|Peyton Hendershot
|Indiana
|Connor Heyward
|Michigan State
|Curtis Hodges
|Arizona State
|Charlie Kolar
|Iowa State
|Isaiah Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|Trey McBride
|Colorado State
|James Mitchell
|Virginia Tech
|Chig Okonkwo
|Maryland
|Cade Otton
|Washington
|Teagan Quitoriano
|Oregon State
|Jeremy Ruckert
|Ohio State
|Cole Turner
|Nevada
|Jelani Woods
|Virginia
|Jalen Wydermyer
|Texas A&M