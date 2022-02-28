 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When TEs arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for tight ends at the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) carries the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft Combine is upon us. Prospects at each position will showcase their physical and on-field talent from February 28 to March 7. Here is the schedule for all of the tight end prospects.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Tight end schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Departure

2022 NFL Combine invites: TEs

TE School
TE School
Austin Allen Nebraska
Chase Allen Iowa State
Daniel Bellinger San Diego State
Grant Calcattera SMU
Greg Dulcich UCLA
Jake Ferguson Wisconsin
Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma
Peyton Hendershot Indiana
Connor Heyward Michigan State
Curtis Hodges Arizona State
Charlie Kolar Iowa State
Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina
Trey McBride Colorado State
James Mitchell Virginia Tech
Chig Okonkwo Maryland
Cade Otton Washington
Teagan Quitoriano Oregon State
Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State
Cole Turner Nevada
Jelani Woods Virginia
Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M

