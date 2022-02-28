 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When RBs arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for running backs at the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) carries the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we begin the countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft, fans of their respective franchises will be looking to stay heavily up to date on the incoming rookies that may be suiting up in their city next season. Teams searching for talent to upgrade their backfield will be sure to check the combine schedule for the incoming ball carriers.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Running backs schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Saturday, Mar. 5

  • Departure

2022 NFL Combine invites: RBs

RB School
RB School
Tyler Allgeier BYU
Tyler Badie Missouri
Greg Bell San Diego State
Max Borghi Washington State
Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma
Leddie Brown West Virginia
Ty Chandler North Carolina
Snoop Conner Mississippi
James Cook Georgia
Jashaun Corbin Florida State
Ty Davis-Price LSU
Jerrion Ealy Mississippi
Trestan Ebner Baylor
Jerome Ford Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson Iowa
Breece Hall Iowa State
Kevin Harris South Carolina
Hassan Haskins Michigan
Keaontay Ingram USC
Bam Knight N.C. State
Sincere McCormick UTSA
Isiah Pacheco Rutgers
Dameon Pierce Florida
D'vonte Price Florida International
Ronnie Rivers Fresno State
Brian Robinson Alabama
Abram Smith Baylor
Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M
Pierre Strong South Dakota State
CJ Verdell Oregon
Kenny Walker III Michigan State
Jaylen Warren Oklahoma State
Rachaad White Arizona State
Zamir White Georgia
ZaQuandre White South Carolina
Kyren Williams Notre Dame

