NFL Combine schedule 2022: When RBs arrive, drill dates, times

As we begin the countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft, fans of their respective franchises will be looking to stay heavily up to date on the incoming rookies that may be suiting up in their city next season. Teams searching for talent to upgrade their backfield will be sure to check the combine schedule for the incoming ball carriers.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Running backs schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 1

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Thursday, Mar. 3

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Friday, Mar. 4

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Saturday, Mar. 5

Departure