NFL Combine schedule 2022: When RBs arrive, drill dates, times

As we begin the countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft, fans of their respective franchises will be looking to stay heavily up to date on the incoming rookies that may be suiting up in their city next season. Teams searching for talent to upgrade their backfield will be sure to check the combine schedule for the incoming ball carriers.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
2022 NFL Combine: Running backs schedule
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Friday, Mar. 4
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Saturday, Mar. 5
- Departure
2022 NFL Combine invites: RBs
|RB
|School
|RB
|School
|Tyler Allgeier
|BYU
|Tyler Badie
|Missouri
|Greg Bell
|San Diego State
|Max Borghi
|Washington State
|Kennedy Brooks
|Oklahoma
|Leddie Brown
|West Virginia
|Ty Chandler
|North Carolina
|Snoop Conner
|Mississippi
|James Cook
|Georgia
|Jashaun Corbin
|Florida State
|Ty Davis-Price
|LSU
|Jerrion Ealy
|Mississippi
|Trestan Ebner
|Baylor
|Jerome Ford
|Cincinnati
|Tyler Goodson
|Iowa
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Kevin Harris
|South Carolina
|Hassan Haskins
|Michigan
|Keaontay Ingram
|USC
|Bam Knight
|N.C. State
|Sincere McCormick
|UTSA
|Isiah Pacheco
|Rutgers
|Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|D'vonte Price
|Florida International
|Ronnie Rivers
|Fresno State
|Brian Robinson
|Alabama
|Abram Smith
|Baylor
|Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|Pierre Strong
|South Dakota State
|CJ Verdell
|Oregon
|Kenny Walker III
|Michigan State
|Jaylen Warren
|Oklahoma State
|Rachaad White
|Arizona State
|Zamir White
|Georgia
|ZaQuandre White
|South Carolina
|Kyren Williams
|Notre Dame