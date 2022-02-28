NFL Combine schedule 2022: When WRs arrive, drill dates, times

With the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams crowned and the celebratory parade in the rearview, it’s officially NFL Draft Combine season. Here is the schedule for the incoming wide receiver prospects from their arrival on February 28 to March 4.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
2022 NFL Combine: Wide receiver schedule
Monday, Feb. 28
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Interviews
Tuesday, Mar. 1
- General Medical Exam
- Potential Special Studies
- Interviews
Wednesday, Mar. 2
- Media
- Interviews
- Ortho Exam
- NFLPA Meeting
Thursday, Mar. 3
- Measurements
- Bench Press
- On-Field Workout
Friday, Mar. 4
- Departure
2022 NFL Combine invites: WRs
|WR
|School
|WR
|School
|Calvin Austin III
|Memphis
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|Notre Dame
|David Bell
|Purdue
|Slade Bolden
|Alabama
|Treylon Burks
|Arkansas
|Dai'Jean Dixon
|Nicholls State
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|Romeo Doubs
|Nevada
|Dontario Drummond
|Mississippi
|Erik Ezukanma
|Texas Tech
|Ty Fryfogle
|Indiana
|Danny Gray
|SMU
|Johnny Johnson III
|Oregon
|Josh Johnson
|Tulsa
|Velus Jones
|Tennessee
|Drake London
|USC
|Bo Melton
|Rutgers
|John Metchie
|Alabama
|Skyy Moore
|Western Michigan
|Jalen Nailor
|Michigan State
|Chris Olave
|Ohio State
|Kyle Philips
|UCLA
|George Pickens
|Georgia
|Alec Pierce
|Cincinnati
|Makai Polk
|Mississippi State
|Charleston Rambo
|Miami
|Reggie Roberson Jr.
|SMU
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Kentucky
|Justyn Ross
|Clemson
|Braylon Sanders
|Mississippi
|Khalil Shakir
|Boise State
|Tyquan Thornton
|Baylor
|Jalen Tolbert
|South Alabama
|Tré Turner
|Virginia Tech
|Christian Watson
|North Dakota State
|Isaiah Weston
|Northern Iowa
|Devon Williams
|Oregon
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|Garrett Wilson
|Ohio State
|Mike Woods
|Oklahoma