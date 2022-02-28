NFL Combine schedule 2022: When WRs arrive, drill dates, times

With the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams crowned and the celebratory parade in the rearview, it’s officially NFL Draft Combine season. Here is the schedule for the incoming wide receiver prospects from their arrival on February 28 to March 4.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Wide receiver schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

General Medical Exam

Potential Special Studies

Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Media

Interviews

Ortho Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

Measurements

Bench Press

On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

Departure