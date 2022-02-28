 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Combine schedule 2022: When WRs arrive, drill dates, times

We take a look at the schedule of drills for wide receivers at the 2022 NFL Combine.

By Derek Hryn
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) after he dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermakers won 44-7. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

With the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams crowned and the celebratory parade in the rearview, it’s officially NFL Draft Combine season. Here is the schedule for the incoming wide receiver prospects from their arrival on February 28 to March 4.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

2022 NFL Combine: Wide receiver schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Registration
  • Pre-exam
  • Orientation
  • Interviews

Tuesday, Mar. 1

  • General Medical Exam
  • Potential Special Studies
  • Interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 2

  • Media
  • Interviews
  • Ortho Exam
  • NFLPA Meeting

Thursday, Mar. 3

  • Measurements
  • Bench Press
  • On-Field Workout

Friday, Mar. 4

  • Departure

2022 NFL Combine invites: WRs

WR School
Calvin Austin III Memphis
Kevin Austin Jr. Notre Dame
David Bell Purdue
Slade Bolden Alabama
Treylon Burks Arkansas
Dai'Jean Dixon Nicholls State
Jahan Dotson Penn State
Romeo Doubs Nevada
Dontario Drummond Mississippi
Erik Ezukanma Texas Tech
Ty Fryfogle Indiana
Danny Gray SMU
Johnny Johnson III Oregon
Josh Johnson Tulsa
Velus Jones Tennessee
Drake London USC
Bo Melton Rutgers
John Metchie Alabama
Skyy Moore Western Michigan
Jalen Nailor Michigan State
Chris Olave Ohio State
Kyle Philips UCLA
George Pickens Georgia
Alec Pierce Cincinnati
Makai Polk Mississippi State
Charleston Rambo Miami
Reggie Roberson Jr. SMU
Wan'Dale Robinson Kentucky
Justyn Ross Clemson
Braylon Sanders Mississippi
Khalil Shakir Boise State
Tyquan Thornton Baylor
Jalen Tolbert South Alabama
Tré Turner Virginia Tech
Christian Watson North Dakota State
Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa
Devon Williams Oregon
Jameson Williams Alabama
Garrett Wilson Ohio State
Mike Woods Oklahoma

